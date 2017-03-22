VT School of Performing Arts Says Farewell To Music Professor After 40 Years

According to Jim Sochinski, a fellow faculty member in music at the School of Performing Arts, Holliday is often thought of as a renaissance man. “Kent is a world traveler; he knows a lot of things,” Sochinski said. Holliday has been to Cuba, the Galapagos Islands, many parts of Europe, and all over the United States. Sochinski said those travels have inspired many of Holliday’s compositions.

Holliday was one of Virginia Tech’s first music faculty members back in the early 1970s. Virginia Tech first offered a bachelor’s degree in music in 1974 and graduated the initial class of music majors in 1978.

Neil Gladd, one of the first music majors to graduate from the university, recalls working with Holliday from the beginning. “Kent was always encouraging,” Gladd said. “He even invited me to his house a few times. He was always doing something interesting.” Gladd has gone on to have a lengthy career in the music industry as a classical mandolinist and composer. He credits Holliday as a source of inspiration for pursuing a music career.

Over the past 40 years, Holliday has taught music and humanities courses and has inspired generations of composers. He was also a founding member of the Whitman Trio, the first faculty ensemble ever created at Virginia Tech. He won the Virginia Tech Music Teachers Association Composition four separate times and received first place in the New Music Delaware Composition Competition in 1996. He has received numerous awards from the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers for both music and performance.

Many of Holliday’s compositions will be performed by various musicians and singers — including faculty members Tracy Cowden, Jay Crone, Kyle Hutchins, Richard Masters, and Ariana Wyatt — as well as members of the Kandinsky Trio (Elizabeth Bachelder, Benedict Goodfriend, and faculty member Alan Weinstein).

A Musical Odyssey: Kent Holiday’s Compositional Retrospective is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The Squires Student Center is located at 290 College Ave. on the main Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg.