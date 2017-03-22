Roanoke Region Receives More than $800,000 to Support Efforts in Reducing Homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the Blue Ridge Continuum of Care, the region’s planning body for homeless services, $835,191 to support its coordinated effort in reducing homelessness in the region.

This money will fund seven projects being implemented through three organizations: the City of Roanoke, the Council of Community Services and ARCH Services. The funding is part of a record $1.95 billion awarded by HUD to organizations nationwide through its Continuum of Care (CoC) grant competition.