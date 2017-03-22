Roanoke County Seeks Business Partners to Develop Explore Park

Explore Park is positioned to become the region’s premiere outdoor adventure-based tourist destination, creating new economic development opportunities for the Roanoke Valley. This week Roanoke County is formally requesting proposals from adventure recreation companies and service providers to build and operate amenities called for in the park’s recent Adventure Plan. Development proposals being sought include the following:

• Aerial Adventure Course – Construction and operation of an aerial adventure ropes course, tree top canopy tour or similar recreation attraction.

• Overnight Accommodations – Construction and management of overnight accommodations such as cabins, tent camping, tree houses, yurts, RV camping and lodges.

• Food, Beverage, Gas & Retail Services – Development, construction and management of amenities such as restaurants, convenience stores, equipment concessionaires and other similar retail operations.

• Programs, Amenities & Special Event Services – Development and management of recreation opportunities such as educational & environmental programming, event facilities, overnight camping or similar recreation services.

According to Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Doug Blount, “After extensive public input, we’re ready to begin the next phase of development at Explore Park. I’m highly encouraged by the support we’ve received so far from local and regional partners. We look forward to forging new relationships with interested vendors to make the community’s vision for the park a reality.”

Proposals will be accepted through Thursday, May 17 at the Roanoke County Purchasing Office – PO Box 29800 5204 Bernard Drive SW, Suite 300F, Roanoke, VA 24018.