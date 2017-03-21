Gen. James Clapper, Jr. to Deliver Keynote Address in Roanoke

Gen. Jim Clapper, Jr., former Director of National Intelligence under President Barack Obama, is scheduled to provide the keynote address at the Making Connections conference to be held at Hotel Roanoke on March 22.

General Clapper will speak about the need to improve educational opportunities in the field of cybersecurity. Roanoke County Public Schools is planning to stream Mr. Clapper’s presentation live via streaming video. The stream can be viewed at the RCPS website at http://www.rcs.k12.va.us.

Roanoke County Public Schools, with support from the Virginia Society for Technology in Education (VSTE), is hosting the Making Connections conference for school districts in Virginia’s Regions 4, 5, 6 and 7. This conference will highlight the need for a skilled cyber security workforce.

In November, 2015, an initiative began in Southwest Virginia to generate a skilled cyber security workforce for jobs available in Northern and Eastern Virginia. The Making Connections conference will highlight the state initiative to improve information technology security, dubbed “The Virginia Cyber Range.” The Making Connections conference is sold out.

The goal for the conference is to encourage school systems to work together as a region to offer students in central and Southwest Virginia the opportunity to learn and develop the necessary skills to excel in the field of cybersecurity.

In an effort to increase collaboration, The Making Connections conference will include leaders from K-12 school divisions in Virginia Regions 4, 5, 6 and 7. In addition to the scheduled keynote presentation from Mr. Clapper, the conference will include cybersecurity presentations from Virginia Tech University and Radford University.

Several national cybersecurity and cloud security experts are scheduled to make presentations and Virginia Department of Education representatives will also be available to discuss requirements for the 2018 required Virginia Technology Plan.