Greenway Commission to Host Community Meetings to Update Greenway Plan

There will be two regional meetings with focus on regional connectivity:

Tuesday, March 21 at Greenfield Center in Botetourt County

Thursday, March 30 at Fishburn Elementary School

There will also be four locality meetings for more specific input on routes:

Monday, March 27 at Mountain View Elementary School

Monday, April 3 at South County Library

Thursday, April 6 at Glenvar Middle School

Monday, April 10 at Vinton War Memorial

Each meeting will begin at 6:30 pm with a presentation on the history and status of the greenway program. After the presentation, participants will rotate through stations to provide input on routes, priorities, issues, and opportunities.

The greenway plan was last updated in 2007. At that time, the Roanoke River Greenway was designated the #1 priority. Since 2007, over 200 miles of greenways and trails have been added to the network. In 2016, Botetourt County joined the Greenway Commission, adding over 230 miles of trails and blueways.

“The Roanoke Valley has truly embraced greenways,” said Liz Belcher, the Greenway Coordinator. “Greenways are now important to our quality of life, our economic development, and the social fabric of our communities.”

The Greenway Commission includes the Cities of Roanoke and Salem, Town of Vinton, and the Counties of Roanoke and Botetourt. The Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission is assisting with the update process.

For further information, go to www.greenways.org

Readers can also provide input through a survey at https://tinyurl.com/gl2u5ve