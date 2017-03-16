Tech Team to Travel to Abu Dhabi for $5 million International Robotics Competition

The fourth challenge will require teams to complete the first three challenges simultaneously, pushing the researchers to ensure their vehicles can effectively communicate with each other without human intervention.

The technology needed to accomplish these tasks has major implications for the future of autonomous robotics and therefore communities of the future. Such technology can help with delivery services in dynamic environments, warehouse and factory automation, and improved search-and-rescue missions, for example.

“The biggest challenge we’ve faced has been the software,” said Haseeb Chaudhry, a doctoral student in mechanical engineering and team lead in charge of the drone design and control portion of the project. “The whole challenge rides on our ability to perceive the competition area, so our visual algorithm needs to be up to the job.”

To be ready, the team has created different algorithms that work with the vehicles’ cameras to account for different conditions, such as the brighter light in the UAE, cloud cover, sand, and a variety of other variables they might encounter. For the competition, the algorithm must be able to help the vehicle distinguish targets in dynamic environments, like the moving truck in the first challenge.

That task has been one of the team’s most difficult, but they have the help of sensors that can differentiate topographical details.

“This drone is decked out in terms of sensors,” Chaudhry said. “We’ve got a high-resolution gimbal-mounted camera that we can point anywhere regardless of the orientation of the aircraft and a second fish-eye camera that provides a 180-degree field of view. The fish-eye lets us spot points of interest, which we then can point the high-resolution camera at to get a better idea if it’s a target or not.”

Team VICTOR was able to acquire the necessary equipment and travel to Abu Dhabi through sponsorships from MBZIRC competition organizer Khalifa University, Yoshimitsu Saito of NetSmile, the General Motors Foundation, and Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech alumni and spouses Adam Rossi, a civil engineering major, and Laila Rossi, a psychology major in the College of Science, have also contributed to the team on behalf of their venture capital and private equity company, Indie. The Rossis also both earned master of business administration degrees from Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business.

The team is composed of about 20 people, including graduate students from mechanical, industrial and systems, aerospace and ocean, and electrical and computer engineering, as well as three undergraduate students from industrial and systems engineering and mechanical engineering. Additionally, the team is collaborating directly with companies JENSEN HUGHES Inc. and Cowden Technologies LLC, as well as researchers from the University of Technology, Sydney, located in Australia.

“The great thing about competitions such as this, or those like the DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) challenges we’ve competed in in the past, is that they give scientists and researchers an even greater incentive in the realm of competition,” said Furukawa, director of the Computational Multiphysics Systems Lab in the College of Engineering. “It gives them an arena in which to push against each other to see what they can do by providing a common goal and seeing what strategies emerge to solve the same problem.”

