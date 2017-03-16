Goodlatte and Kaine Move to Designate National George C. Marshall Museum and Library

Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) have introduced resolutions in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate to congressionally designate the George C. Marshall Foundation’s museum and library located in Lexington as the “National George C. Marshall Museum and Library.”

These resolutions are cosponsored by the entire Virginia delegation in both the House and Senate.

“General George C. Marshall’s leadership changed the world,” Goodlatte said. “From engineering the Allied plan to storm the beaches of Normandy to formulating the Marshall Plan for Europe’s economic recovery in the aftermath of World War II, the history of the United States, and for that fact, the world, would be a different place if not for his contributions. General Marshall dedicated his life to public service as a soldier and statesman. His legacy is well-known in the Sixth Congressional District and the City of Lexington – home to his alma mater, Virginia Military Institute. With the resolution introduced today, Congress will officially recognize these contributions and General Marshall’s place in history.”

“George C. Marshall is an American hero – a military and diplomatic leader who embodied the maxim that the power of America’s example is as great as the example of its power,” Kaine said. “General Marshall was a VMI graduate and Leesburg resident with deep roots in the Commonwealth. It is altogether fitting that Congress recognize the foremost museum and library dedicated to his life.”

These resolutions would grant an honorary designation and will result in no cost to American taxpayers.

The George C. Marshall Foundation was established in 1953 and officially opened in 1964 on the post of Virginia Military Institute, General Marshall’s alma mater. Since 1964, the Foundation has devoted its mission to educating the public about the important contributions of General Marshall through its Museum and Research Library.

The Museum Research Library preserves a large collection of documents pertaining to General Marshall’s life and modern military history as well as housing several exhibits and General Marshall’s 1953 Nobel Peace Prize.

Similar legislation introduced by Congressman Goodlatte, H. Con. Res. 138, was passed in the 114th Congress by the House of Representatives.