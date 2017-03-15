Southwest Virginia Ballet Debuts at Moss Arts Center With ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Part of the Southwest Virginia community for 27 years, Southwest Virginia Ballet serves over 15,000 children and adults annually. The vision of Tess (Terri) Post, founding artistic director, was to create a regional ballet company that would provide pre-professional quality performances of varied repertoire, including classical ballet, contemporary, and modern works. The company quickly became part of the community’s artistic and cultural experience.

In 2006, Szalay joined Southwest Virginia Ballet as instructor and co-artistic director. This year marks Szalay’s 10th year as the full-time artistic director of the company.

Under Szalay’s direction, the company has doubled its membership to 50 dancers; gained regional, national, and international recognition; and performed an annual production of “The Nutcracker,” routinely bringing together the company with 150 community members of all ages. Szalay has also created full-length productions of “Cinderella,” “Romeo and Juliet,” and others.

Tickets for the performance are $20-$45 for the general public and $10 for students and youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.