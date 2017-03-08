Greenway Commission Celebrates 20 Years

Time flies when you’re building greenways! Over 30 miles of greenways and 150 miles

of trails have been constructed since the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission and Pathfinders for Greenways were created in 1997. The group is hoping Roanokers will help them celebrate theirr 20th Anniversary with a new Triathlon, the four mile Gallop and an after party that will take place at River’s Edge Sports Complex in the City of Roanoke on

May 13th.

New this year, the 14?mile Greenway Triathlon combines a run on the Roanoke River Greenway, a paddle in the Roanoke River and a bike race up and down Mill Mountain. Participants can test their skills as an individual or as a team. For the last ten years, the popular Gallop 4 the Greenways race along the Roanoke River has raised

funds to help build more greenways.

The bigger and better anniversary event welcomes greenway supporters of all types with a walk and a Kids’ Fun Run in addition to the Gallop and Triathlon. This year, new prizes will

be awarded for the largest team to register across all of the events. Early registration is open at www.Gallop4theGreenways.com.

If you are an interested sponsor, band, vendor, volunteer or want more information go to www.Gallop4theGreenways.com.