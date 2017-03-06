DICK BAYNTON: The USA in Turmoil: Despair or Destiny

Every citizen of this great land called The United States of America should be outraged at the news that has been distributed on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Valerie Jarrett has moved into the home that Barack and Michelle purchased in Washington, D.C. When the purchase was executed in 2016, the ostensible reason given for staying in the immediate area was to allow the Obama daughter Sasha to finish school at The Sidwell Friends School. Daughter Malia will probably attend Harvard in fall 2017.

After hearing the news about Valerie Jarrett’s move, I decided to check out reports by Internet; here is a sampling of what I found. (All datelines March 2, 2017)

Zero Hedge: Obama’s goal is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment.

Fox News: Valerie Jarrett moves in with Obama to set up anti-Trump ‘nerve center.’

News Max: Former President Barack Obama’s closest confidant, Valerie Jarrett has moved in with the Obama’s in their Washington, D.C. home and will reportedly help Obama oppose President Donald Trump.

The Daily Caller, posted by Jim Treacher: Leon Wagener, Daily Mail: “Barack Obama is turning his new home in the posh Kalorama section of the nation’s capital – just two miles from the White House – into the nerve center of the mounting insurgency against his successor, President Donald J. Trump….. And Obama is being aided in his political crusade by his longtime consigliere, Valerie Jarrett, who has moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3 million Kalorama mansion with the former president and Michelle…… Spurred on by Jarrett and Michelle, the ex-president has come to embrace his role as the leader of the opposition against Trump, whose policies he loathes and whose presidency he considers illegitimate.”

In any group effort, there are three elements of importance: Plan, Execute (process), and result (outcome). To achieve success of the result (outcome), all three steps require coordination by the chief planner in concert with a few ‘insiders’ who have congruent objectives. The execution process requires the efforts of anywhere from a few people to thousands of participants to assure the planned result. By logical extension, this would place someone like Mr. Obama at the pinnacle of the ‘remove Trump’ movement if it comes into being or already has.

President Obama called President-Elect Trump following his victory and invited him to the White House on Thursday, November 10, 2016 to the glee of photographers who flashed and burned the event into history. That visit was a charade as Mr. Obama lowered fake cordiality to a new level of false imperative. At a rally in North la Vegas, NV on October 23, 2016, Mr. Obama said that candidate Donald Trump, “Proves himself unfit for this office every single day.”

It is important that we remember that Mr. Obama represents the political party where many of its liberal members have discontinued the age-old practice of awards for winners on school and recreational playgrounds where boys and girls all receive ‘participation’ awards to avoid offending the losing team(s). These are the same liberals that have abandoned the ritual of recognizing valedictorians and salutatorians in some high schools and other educational venues so all graduates enjoy ‘equal’ achievement.

These are the same political elites that like Bernie Sanders and Virginia gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello who believe some or all college education should be free for all high school graduates. The theory is either that advanced education is a civil right or that high school graduates should not have to endure the indignity of work that could pay for college. Such a belief also calls into question the validity, integrity and growing need for non-degree based career paths.

It is important to note that liberals believe that equality of outcomes should be carved out by government for all citizens no matter whether some are unwilling or incapable of generating personal achievement.

Mr. Obama and his minions are the same liberals that believe our immigration system of laws and rules though functioning well for more than 200 years should be replaced. That the United States is a sovereign nation is irrelevant: no walls, wholesale amnesty; embrace the world’s ‘huddled masses’ without exception and bring your own language and culture.

The frown of Despair on the face of our nation must be replaced by a smile of Destiny.