Fleming Hits Brick Wall Against Jamestown In State Quarterfinals

The Salem Civic Center had been a home away from home for the William Fleming boys basketball team.

Twelve straight wins and four straight Holiday Hoopla titles had made the Salem hardwood a comfy venue for the Colonels.

Unfortunately for Fleming, the visiting Jamestown Eagles were unfazed by that streak.

Using a dominating motion offense and getting plenty of help from a cold-shooting Colonel offense, Jamestown rolled to the 64-45 win Saturday afternoon in the VHSL 4A state quarterfinals.

Jamestown ran a fast-paced motion offense around the perimeter, went inside when the opportunity presented itself and was quick to kick it back outside when the Fleming defense collapsed to they middle.

That led to a deadly setup by Jamestown senior guards Mason Wang, Diamonte Brown and Eagle point guard Ryan Jones, who ran the Jamestown offense like a well-oiled machine.

Brown had a game-high 18 points, including 7-of-8 from the field, Jones followed with 17 points on 7-of 10 from the field and Wang chipped in 16 points for the Eagles. The three combined for 8 of Jamestown’s 9 three-pointers that sizzled the Civic Center’s twine.

Fleming put up a valiant effort, but 32.1% field goal shooting and 22.7% from behind-the-arc was too much to overcome. The Colonels’ main bright spot was coming up with numerous second-chance baskets that kept things interesting through the first half.

Fleming led 10-6 midway through the first quarter, but Jamestown scored the final 5 points of the frame to take an 11-10 lead. The Eagles (25-2) then took control and never ;looked back.

Jamestown took a 31-24 advantage to the halftime break, with Fleming getting some help with quick fires by the Eagles late in the second quarter that allowed the Colonels to score the final 5 points.

Jamestown outscored Fleming 17-10 in the third quarter, and the 14-point advantage heading to the final frame was too much to overcome against the lightning-fast Eagles.

The game saw only 10 personal fouls committed by the Colonels and only 5 by Jamestown. Fleming hit 6-of-8 from the line with Jamestown going 5-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Fleming senior guard Von Saunders led the Colonel scoring with 12 points. Colonel junior forward Ramon Hampton netted 10 points.

Bill Turner