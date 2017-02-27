DICK BAYNTON: The Choice is Ours; the Time is Now

In the last few days, President Trump has rescinded the schools-related ‘transgender bathroom’ issue and handed it back to the states. While this decision is cheered by some it is criticized by others including transgender students as victims. It seems as though sex change is a lingering event that is generated in the minds of participants by environmental, emotional, intellectual, cultural, psychological and other reasons that are probably not understood by the most brilliant psychologists and psychiatrists in the world.

It used to be that girls who played and acted like boys were called ‘Tomboys’ and Arnold Swarzenegger called some of his male opponents ‘girlie men.’ This issue may be a bone of contention for years but I’m hoping we can settle this matter and move to more urgent challenges.

The larger issue here is that Trump’s action blunts the crowning achievement of the former President that designated the naming of school restrooms. And that is why the last administration left this nation in such a mess. For eight years, our leaders practiced ‘leading from behind’ in critical international affairs but appeared at the forefront of domestic issues that segmented our citizenry, created divisiveness, amplified turmoil and ultimately prompted voters to dislodge the political professionals. The Washington D.C. swamp is now being drained to expose the liberal Obama, Clinton, Sanders, Warren, Ellison sludge of equality of outcomes in lieu of equality of opportunity and handouts in exchange for votes.

The Washington D.C. ‘swamp’ embraces those politicians who, instead of searching for the higher ground of achievement, seek ways and means of undermining the newly-elected leadership. Instead of bringing the Democratic Party to a place of success and prominence, these liberal malcontents sabotage efforts to improve and change our great nation of opportunity and fulfillment.

Do we want a nation that is using its political, monetary and human resources to destroy the Republican Party or do we want leadership that creates opportunity, wealth and security for all its people? Mr. Obama has perched himself squarely at the bow of the sinking ship named the Democratic Party and is bent on transforming the United States into a nation of serfs dependent on the handouts of the liberal political elites.

Obama was certainly the inspiration behind Bob Creamer’s recent handing out of Russian flags at the recent Republican C-PAC meeting in Baltimore. Creamer is Obama and Clinton’s ‘dirty tricks’ guy who visited the White House 340 times during Obama’s eight-year reign or about every eight days. Creamer, the husband of Jan Schakowsky, an Illinois Congresswoman, served five months in federal prison and 11 months of house arrest for tax evasion and bank fraud. He was the strategist who ignited violence at Trump rallies including the Chicago event that was cancelled.

Here are some tantalizing questions: Would you rather live in a surreal liberal state where the lips utter certainties but the brain ignores the realities or in the literal world of reality where promises are made and kept? Would you rather live in a school district where the teachers fret about tenure, pay and retirement benefits or in a conservative community where the goal is student learning and knowledge retention? Would you rather live in an area where employment offers worthy compensation and opportunities for advancement or in an enclave of unemployment and uncertainty? Would you rather live in a milieu of government entitlements or the freedom of self-reliance and self determination?

The thirst for freedom of thought and action without fear lives in the minds and spirits of all men and women of the world. The problem is that millions of citizens under totalitarian governments live out their lives in a synthetic atmosphere where subjugation is veiled as a form of freedom. Finally do you and your progeny want to be taught that there are limits to your innate ability to achieve ambitious goals or would you rather test your mettle in the workplace of success?

Mr. Trump and his team are working to change the downward spiral of our Ship-of-State called the United States of America that if kept on the past vector of decline could become the longest-lasting but failed state of a democratic republic in world history.