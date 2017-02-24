Roanoke City / County Collaborate on Two-Part Workshop, “Violence in the Workplace”

Launch of workshop to benefit business owners and managers in the region

The “Violence in the Workplace” workshop series will kick-off in March for the first time as a cooperative training effort between the Roanoke County and City Police and Economic Development Departments.

The series is an opportunity for area business owners and managers to become more aware of and prepared for a critical incident in their places of business. Pre-registration is required for the free, two part workshop.

The first part of the workshop will be held on March 28, 2017 from 8 a.m. to noon at the South County Library located at 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke, followed by Part Two to be held on April 4, 2017 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Exhibition Hall of the Berglund Center at 710 Williamson Road NE, Roanoke. The workshops are free; however, individuals must attend Part One in order to become eligible for Part Two.

Part One of the workshop, will address preparation for a violent event covering key topics to include threat assessment, security planning, response procedures, working with law enforcement and the development of an Emergency Action Plan. To register for Part One, visit https://violenceinworkplace-pt1.eventbrite.com.

Part Two of the workshop will focus on participants collaborating with law enforcement, Fire/EMS and peers on finalizing their individual Emergency Action Plan. To register for Part Two, visit https://violenceinworkplace-pt2.eventbrite.com.

“We are proud to again offer this workshop series that aims to prepare participants if they were ever involved in a workplace violence or active shooter situation,” states Sergeant Chris Kuyper, Roanoke County Police Department. “This series is important to the community and this year through our partnership with the City of Roanoke we will be able to reach more businesses and help prepare them for emergency situations like active shooters.”

The City and County Economic Development offices act as liaisons to forge partnerships between business and government and foster stable economic growth in the two jurisdictions while providing continuous improvements to the quality of life for its citizens.