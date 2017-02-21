Morrill To Resign as City Mananger – Accepts Appointment As GFOA Executive Director

The Government Finance Officers Association has announced the appointment of Chris Morrill for its Executive Director. Morrill was selected from a field of 69 candidates from throughout the country. His new position will provide him with the opportunity to serve state and local governments at a national and international level.

“Roanoke is the best city in the nation to lead as City Manager, because we have a dedicated City Council led by Mayor Sherman Lea, a top-notch employee team, and strong partnerships with area local governments, non-profits, and businesses and higher education,” said Morrill. “I am grateful for the seven years I have had the privilege to serve as City Manager. I will always have a strong connection to Virginia’s Blue Ridge and will tell Roanoke’s story as I travel around the country and the world in my new role.”

Morrill has been an active member of GFOA for most of his career, serving on its board and as President of the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada from 2012-2013. He has spent a majority of his career in municipal finance.