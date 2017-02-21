Morrill To Resign as City Mananger – Accepts Appointment As GFOA Executive Director

The Government Finance Officers Association has announced the appointment of Chris Morrill for its Executive Director. Morrill was selected from a field of 69 candidates from throughout the country. His new position will provide him with the opportunity to serve state and local governments at a national and international level.
“Roanoke is the best city in the nation to lead as City Manager, because we have a dedicated City Council led by Mayor Sherman Lea, a top-notch employee team, and strong partnerships with area local governments, non-profits, and businesses and higher education,” said Morrill. “I am grateful for the seven years I have had the privilege to serve as City Manager. I will always have a strong connection to Virginia’s Blue Ridge and will tell Roanoke’s story as I travel around the country and the world in my new role.”
Morrill has been an active member of GFOA for most of his career, serving on its board and as President of the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada from 2012-2013. He has spent a majority of his career in municipal finance.
Prior to his current position as Roanoke City Manager, he served as Assistant City Manager and Research and Budget Director for Savannah, Ga. for more than 20 years. He also spent three years with the Kellogg National Leadership Program working on community building in Northern Ireland, South Africa, China and Peru.
“Chris Morrill has been a great asset to the City of Roanoke,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea. “His vision has moved us forward in the areas of economic development, regional partnerships, and changing the culture of the city. While we are sorry to see him go, we wish him well in his new position. I am confident Roanoke will continue to see the benefits resulting from his strong leadership for many years to come.”
Morrill will complete his service as Roanoke’s City Manager on April 15, and start his new position with GFOA on May 1. As GFOA Executive Director, his office will be based in Chicago, Ill.