Vistar Eye Center Acquires Rocky Mount Eye Care Practice

“I have worked with Vistar Eye Center’s doctors since I began my practice in Rocky Mount,” said Dr. Angle. “I am very pleased that Vistar will continue providing care to my many patients and to the Rocky Mount community.”

Vistar Eye Center will maintain the office’s current list of eye care services including routine eye exams, glasses and contact lens sales, medical treatments, and surgical consultations. The new Vistar Eye Center in Rocky Mount will be staffed by a full-time optometrist five days per week with some evening and weekend hours.

The Rocky Mount office is Vistar’s second acquisition this year. In early January, the eye care center purchased Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Martinsville. The two locations align with Vistar’s growing commitment to the area along the 220 corridor. Vistar now offers eleven main locations throughout Southwestern Virginia.

“Vistar Eye Center values the long-standing relationships we have developed with the patients and doctors in Rocky Mount and Martinsville,” said Jon Brisley, M.D., Vistar’s Managing Partner. “We plan to build on these relationships and provide both continuing services and new services to both communities.”