Magda Giannikou to Perform With Patrick Henry and William Fleming Students

Greek performer, composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, Magda Giannikou of Banda Magda will lead a performance by students from both William Fleming and Patrick Henry High Schools, playing original and reinterpreted pieces for an uplifting afternoon of song and story.

An opportunity to unlock students’ creative potential, this special Family Series show at The Jefferson Center will take place on Saturday, February 18th at 3 pm.

The morning prior, a student outreach performance will be conducted where roughly 300 local elementary school students will enjoy an exclusive show orchestrated by this dynamic performer.

“Roanoke City Public Schools values the partnership with Jefferson Center and its commitment to providing world class opportunities for students,” said Cari C. Gates, Fine and Performing Arts Supervisor for Roanoke City Public Schools. “Magda Giannikou is engaging and captivating, creating a life changing experience.”

Leading up to these performances, Magda and her band will spend the week in rehearsals, workshops, and arranging sessions with students and Music Lab participants. This residency at Jefferson Center will provide an immersive means of connecting a world class artist

with a world class art & music program.

“This is the best of what Jefferson Center does in this community, deep connections made by the most highly regarded artists,” said Cyrus Pace, Jefferson Center’s Executive Director.

The performance and Banda Magda’s work with these students is made possible thanks to the generous support of Carilion Children’s, The Virginia Commission for the Arts, The City of Roanoke and Roanoke Arts Commission, and The National Endowment for the Arts.

• Rehearsals at Patrick Henry High School will take place on 2/15 beginning at 7:15 a.m.

• Workshop at Jefferson Center’s Music Lab will occur on 2/15 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

• Additional soundchecks and brief rehearsals (and availability) may occur throughout the week

For additional information go to jeffcenter.org