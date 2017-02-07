The AFC Urgent Care Revolution: The Front Line in Quality Healthcare

Illness and injury never come with warnings. Flu symptoms can’t wait on a “next-available appointment” and broken bones shouldn’t cost thousands of dollars.

That’s why American Family Care (AFC) has spent the past 34 years changing the way families access healthcare and pioneering the concept of non-emergency room, walk-in urgent care. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, AFC believes urgent care should be provided by highly-trained physicians, backed by a well-qualified staff, in comfortable yet modern facilities.

That means patients get the opportunity to receive high-quality healthcare during realistic hours at an affordable cost. Expanding AFC’s reach is more than a good idea. It’s a revolution. And it’s happening here in Virginia.

Just last month, the fourth Virginia AFC opened its doors in the new Stonehenge Village Shopping Center, just west of Richmond in Midlothian, and has brought a new option for quality and convenient medical care to the people of the area.

Another AFC franchise, situated in the Towers Shopping Center in Roanoke, operates with a full staff of Skilled Doctors, Physician Assistants, Medical Assistants, and X-Ray technicians whose healthcare backgrounds range from emergency rooms to specialty medical practices, offering comprehensive and skilled urgent care.

The combined experience of AFC’s staff means patients of all ages have invaluable access to a wide array of services on a walk-in basis seven days a week. In addition to treating common colds, coughs, and influenza, AFC provides trauma treatments for cuts and fractures, on-site x-rays, and lab services. AFC even has occupational health and workers’ compensation programs.

The draw for patients is obvious, but there are plenty of reasons physicians choose to work with AFC. Often, physicians have the opportunity to become a full or partial franchise owner. This allows physicians to take control of their future, work for themselves in a smaller, more connected atmosphere, and become an integral part of their community.

AFC Urgent Care franchises operate like locally-owned businesses, but benefit from the support of an experienced and grounded company. In the startup phase, franchisees are backed by an established business model. This plan eliminates exhaustive paperwork and hindering mistakes that are often made when opening a personal practice. AFC Corporate also helps new franchise owners access established vendors to help them locate a site, hires a management firm to design and build the new location, and keeps costs low by accessing large-project pricing.

AFC is a dynamic urgent care franchise in America offering physicians and entrepreneurs the opportunity to make a difference in their community. In the last five years, AFC has grown to more than $200 million in sales with 170 corporate and franchised clinics owned and franchised clinics, with a 25 percent growth projection of franchised clinics set to open next year. The revolution in healthcare continues today with opportunities available throughout Virginia and North Carolina.