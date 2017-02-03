Roanoke Valentine’s Dance for People with Disabilities Celebrates 32 Years

Therapeutic Recreation Services of the Roanoke Valley Expects Record Attendance

Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS) of the Roanoke Valley will host the 32nd Annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center for individuals with disabilities on Monday, February 13 from 5:30-9:00 pm.

This year’s event will to draw over 325 participants and caretakers from throughout the area for an evening of dining, dancing and fun! The King and Queen of Hearts will be crowned and then the 360 Band will bring everyone to the dance floor.

The event started 32 years ago with a group of 30 adults with developmental disabilities, and has grown in popularity every year since. Use of the banquet room for this event is generously provided in-kind by the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. Other sponsors include Roanoke Valley Junior Women’s Club, ARC of the Greater Roanoke Valley, and Camp Easter Seals.

According to participant Gracie C., “You get to see your peers once a year, if you do not see them that often, you get to see them and I love going. Sometimes it’s a year between seeing each other. We learn new things about one another and we can share love.”

TRS has provided community-based recreation services in the Roanoke Valley for over 40 years. These services are designed to increase self-esteem, self-worth, skill building and independence, all of which contribute to a better quality of life for people with disabilities, while meeting the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

TRS is a cooperative service provided by Roanoke County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, and the City of Salem Parks and Recreation.