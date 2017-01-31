Starr Hill Comes To Star City

Starr Hill Brewery has announced the opening of a “Pilot Brewery and Side Stage” location in Roanoke. The facility will be Starr Hill’s first satellite taproom and is scheduled to open the Fall of 2017. The venue will showcase new beers and new music, with innovative brewers and local artists creating side by side in the Star City of the South.

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage will house a custom 5-barrel brewing system, the company’s first for producing small batches since moving from its original brewpub location in 2005. The pilot system will provide Starr Hill with increased flexibility for brewing upwards of 50 limited release batches of ales, lagers and wild beers each year, led by Brewmaster Robbie O’Cain.

“With flagship brands taking precedence at our production facility in Crozet, this pilot system presents us with the opportunity to really show off our brewing talents and new ideas to fans in Roanoke and beyond,” says O’Cain. “Both facilities supporting each other allows us to create a variety of unique styles with virtually infinite access to the best hops and malts in the industry.”

The Side Stage portion of the taproom will feature live performances several nights a week from up-and-coming artists in the rich tradition of local music from Southwest Virginia. Starr Hill will host a quarterly showcase concert at the brewery to celebrate the best in new music paired with new beer releases. Additional programming and events will be cultivated through partnerships with local artisans, record shops, music venues, and a variety of food trucks from the area.

“Starr Hill’s identity, from the Charlottesville Music Hall to pouring beer at the first FloydFest, is deeply rooted in live music,” says Jack Goodall, Marketing Manager for Starr Hill Brewery. “Roanoke is going to be a great fit for Starr Hill with our shared history and culture of experiencing music and life outdoors in the beautiful Blue Ridge.”

The Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage will be housed within a historic building across from the VTC School of Medicine in the redeveloped industrial neighborhood of The Bridges, part of Downtown Roanoke’s Riverside District.

In the shadow of Mill Mountain and the Roanoke Star, train tracks of the Norfolk Southern Railway neighboring the new location echo the setting at Starr Hill’s main production facility, just north on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Crozet. Nearby attractions include the Roanoke River Greenway, a kayak/canoe launch site, and Dr. Pepper Park outdoor event venue.

“Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage completes our vision of a versatile mix of amenities on the Jefferson side of The Bridges,” says Aaron Ewert, Project Manager at The Bridges. “Not only are they the largest independent craft brewery in Virginia, Starr Hill is also one of the best breweries on the East Coast with 22 medals from major beer competitions. Their music hall origin and love for the outdoors make Starr Hill the perfect compliment to Dr. Pepper Park and the newly created Innovation District.”

Information about hiring positions and official opening dates will be posted at a later date on www.StarrHill.com. Follow updates on social media via Starr Hill’s Roanoke accounts: Facebook.com/StarrHillRoanoke, Twitter: @SH_Roanoke and Instagram: @StarrHillRoanoke.