February at Roanoke College

Humanism, China and the United States

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m., Logan Gallery, Bank Building,

How might an early 20th century American intellectual movement help us better understand China? How might such an understanding promote a more fruitful way of thinking about relations between China and the United States? Dr. Yuan Zhang will speak to both of these questions by explaining the influence of the American New Humanism movement on early 20th century Chinese intellectuals.

Zhang is an award-winning professor of comparative literature at Beijing Normal University. She teaches and conducts research on the influence of the American New Humanism movement in modern China, and she has translated into Chinese a variety of Western political and philosophical works from the early modern period.

Hippomania: Mad for Horses in Ancient Greece

Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., Colket Center Pickle Lounge

The horse as an animal has deep roots in human culture as both a status symbol and as a springboard for the imagination. In this lecture, Dr. Peter J. Schertz previews the upcoming exhibition, “The Horse in Ancient Greek Art,” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the National Sporting Library & Museum, exploring the superb horsemanship skills of the ancient Greeks via artistic depictions of horses from the Geometric through the Classical periods (ca. 800 – 323 BCE).

While the focus of the exhibition is on the realia of equestrian culture, the exhibition also includes sections on mythological horses and horse-hybrid creatures. It also includes information on the role of the chariot from the heroic time of Homer into the historic Greek world and Greek cavalry as both a social class and a military unit. The event is sponsored by Roanoke’s Art History Program and the Classics and Ancient Mediterranean World Concentration.

Interdisciplinary Panel: Darwin and Religion for Darwin Days

Thursday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., Colket Center Pickle Lounge

Does faith in God the Creator collide – or can it coincide – with evolution by natural selection? This panel discussion is sponsored by Roanoke’s Department of Biology.

Roanoke College faculty panelists will include Dr. Matthew Fleenor, Dr. Christopher Lassiter, Dr. DorothyBelle Poli and Dr. Ned Wisnefske.

Engaging Masterpieces: The 24 Préludes of Chopin

Sunday, Feb. 19, 4 p.m., Olin Recital Hall

This event is an interactive lecture-recital by pianist Dr. Gordon Marsh, featuring Fryderyk Chopin’s 24 Préludes, Opus 28.

Interdisciplinary Panel: African Christianity

Thursday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m., Monterey House

Dr. Sarah Hinlicky-Wilson’s work in the past seven years brought her frequently to Africa. This presentation reports observations on the spectacular growth of African Christianity and ventures a theological interpretation of it. The event is sponsored by the Copenhaver Scholar in Residence program and the Blakely Endowment.

Panelists: Dr. Jesse Bucher, Dr. Joshua Rubongoya

Moderator: Dr. Paul Hinlicky

Theatre Roanoke College: “Circle Mirror Transformation”

Thursday – Saturday, Feb. 23 – 25, 7:30 p.m., Olin Theater

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m., Olin Theater

Tickets: $7 adults/$5 senior citizens and non-RC students

Tickets available at www.roanoke.edu/events or by calling 540-375-2333.

Note: Limited on-stage seating

The winner of the 2010 Obie Award for Best New American Play, “Circle Mirror Transformation,” by Annie Baker, traces the discoveries made by four New Englanders as they venture into a local acting class. This beautifully crafted play is filled with hilarious detail and an antic sadness. It is suited for audiences 14 years old and up. This performance is also a part of Women’s Forum 2017.

(Reformation event)

Martin Luther and Pentecostalism: Dr. Sarah Hinlicky-Wilson, Copenhaver Scholar in Residence

Friday, Feb. 24, 4 p.m., Colket Center Pickle Lounge

Dr. Sarah Hinlicky-Wilson’s lecture surveys the contemporary face of global Pentecostalism in order to foster ecumenical dialogue with the mainstream of Reformation theology today. Her lecture is sponsored by the Copenhaver Scholar in Residence program and the Blakely Endowment.

Panelists: Brittany Naumann and local clergy

Moderator: Dr. Paul Hinlicky

(175th event)

Oriana Singers in concert with Hollins University choirs

Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m., Hollins University, Jessie Ball duPont Chapel

Roanoke College’s Oriana Singers and Hollins University choirs, including the Concert Choir, Chamber Choir and Talmadge Singers, will present a collaborative concert in celebration of the 175th anniversaries of both institutions.

2017 Biennial Juried Art Exhibition

Friday, Jan. 27–Sunday, Feb. 26

Olin and Smoyer Galleries

Roanoke College hosts its biennial juried exhibition, which will showcase the following artists’ work:

Fumi Amano, Helen Ardan, Debbie Berger, Deliece Blanchard, Michael Borowski, Lawrence Bowden, Betty Hancock Bright, Whitney C. Brock, Charlie Brouwer, Rick Carliss, Jennifer Carpenter, Paul Carper, Karen Carter, Linda Correll, Eric Cowan, Barbara Crawford, Carolyn Deck, Pam DiRamio, Ed Dolinger, Renae Dower, David Eakin, Cavan Fleming, Michele Fletcher, J. Gail Geer, James Glass, Reni Gower, Ellison Heil, J.M. Henry, Amy Herzel, Sidra Kaluszka, L.S. King, Sophie MacMillan, Ana Morales, Amy Nichols, Simone Paterson, Jerry Partrick, David Reep, Nicole Ross, Robert Schultz, Elise Schweitzer, Gay Tucker, Megan Ward, David Wooden

Jurors:

Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo is president and director of The Dorothea L. Leonhardt Foundation, Inc. Beth Rudin DeWoody is president of The Rudin Family Foundations.

View complete biographies of each juror at www.roanoke.edu/olingallery.

(Reformation event)

Lutheran Writers Project at Roanoke College: Contemporary Literature and Faith

Monday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Colket Center Wortmann Ballroom

This is a symposium on contemporary literature and religious faith, featuring celebrated novelist Darcey Steinke, prize-winning poet Dr. Thomas Gardner, and noted poet Dr. Robert Cording. They will be joined by visiting theologian Sarah Wilson and Dr. Robert Schultz, who is John P. Fishwick professor of English at Roanoke. The event is sponsored by the Lutheran Writers Project at Roanoke College, the College’s Department of English, the Blakely Endowment, the Benne Center for Religion & Society and the Donald L. Jordan Endowment for the Humanities.

(Reformation event)

Symposium: What is Martin Luther’s legacy for us today?

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 p.m., Colket Center Pickle Lounge

Dr. Sarah Hinlicky-Wilson will speak about the topic, What can Martin Luther’s witness to Jesus Christ mean for us today? The event is sponsored by the Copenhaver Scholar in Residence program and the Blakely Endowment.

Panelists: Dr. Michael Hakkenberg, Dr. Sarah Hinlicky-Wilson, Dr. Ned Wisnefske

Moderator: Dr. Paul Hinlicky

(Reformation event)

Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s Literary Endeavors: Dr. Charles Marsh

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Colket Center Pickle Lounge

Dietrich Bonhoeffer composed poems and works of fiction while imprisoned under the Nazis. Little scholarly interest has heretofore been devoted to these works. In this lecture, Dr. Charles Marsh, professor of religious studies and director of the Project on Lived Theology at the University of Virginia, opens up the inquiry. The lecture is sponsored by the Lutheran Writers Project at Roanoke College, the Department of English, the Blakely Endowment, the Benne Center for Religion & Society and the Donald L. Jordan Endowment for the Humanities.

Respondents: Dr. Robert Schultz, Dr. Sarah Hinlicky-Wilson

