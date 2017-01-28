VA Quilt Museum Opens 2017 Exhibit Season Feb 14

The Virginia Quilt Museum in Harrisonburg VA will begin their first phase of exhibits for the 2017 season with an opportunity that begins with a Valentine’s Day opening- “The Old Has Become New Again . . .”

2017 Exhibit Season opens Tuesday, Feb 14 (Due to front porch renovations, consult website!) Hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 – 4:00 PM Closed during exhibit changes (May 21 – 29 and Aug 27 – Sept 4), July 4, and Nov 23 – 24. Admission: General $7, Students $5, Children under 5 Free.

EXHIBIT PHASE I (February 14 – May 20, 2017)

“Two Golden Ages of Applique: 1840-1870 and 1920-1940” curated by Debby Cooney.

This exhibition explores various forms of textile applique in the historical context of two different eras. Debby Cooney shares her collection, and quilts from other private collections, in this wide-ranging display. Though it remains a difficult art, Debby believes quilters today are moving into a third golden age of applique.

“P’s & Q’s by Fiber Art Virginia” curated by Jill Jensen.

Over the years quiltmakers have used a variety of fabrics to create their designs. Some fabrics were chosen out of necessity (sack cloth and scrap materials), others chosen for their color and printed designs. The artists included in this exhibition use photography and printmaking to create original imagery, color, and pattern onto the fabric itself, further expressing the idea shared in their art.

“Eclectic: The Top of Virginia Quilt Guild” curated by Trudi Van Dyke.

Guild members display an array of quilts showcasing their myriad of talents expressed through techniques and styles of quilting. The exhibition highlights recent award winning quilts as well as works chosen to represent members’ mastery from traditional to contemporary.

“Treasures From the Vault: Quilts from the VQM Collection” Wool for Winter curated by Gloria Comstock.

The utilitarian aspects of quilts are sometimes forgotten in our fascination with the visual elements and techniques of the art. Yet, no matter which pattern, block, or stitch style is incorporated, all quilts have functionality beyond their visual content. The most popular use for a quilt has been as a bed covering, a source of warmth. In this exhibition, consider the very practical addition of “wool for winter” in these quilts from the VQM Collection.

EVENTS for Exhibit Phase I

March 25 – Dawn Flores Keyes, “Fabric from Photos: The Forest Project” presentation, lunch, and workshop.