Dykstra Named Boys and Girls Clubs Executive Director

The Board of Trustees of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia has announced that Michelle Dykstra has taken the position of Executive Director.

Michelle comes to the Club with a strong background in organizational leadership, non-profit development, and work benefitting the community and children. Michelle will work closely with the Board of Trustees, the Clubs’ loyal supporters and regional stakeholders to further the Clubs Mission: To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.