DENNIS GARVIN: Cock Fighting and Fake News

Cockfighting has a long history. Humans took a natural tendency of roosters to resist any encroachment upon their perceived domain by another rooster. Looking for a blood sport that would provide entertainment and financial gain through betting, men began to breed these birds to maximize their aggression, size and strength.

The technique for cockfighting is to for the handlers to go to opposite corners of the fighting area (the ‘cockpit’) and to hold the birds and move them each forward and back. Each bird perceives the movement of the opposite bird as an aggressive move. All they know is that They are not responsible for any movement on their own. Alternatively, they put the birds in transparent boxes that do not permit them to back up or turn sideways. They see the other bird as not backing up or turning aside; clearly aggressive posturing. The result is a fight to either death or (if the handlers are humane), mere defenselessness. The handlers who are responsible for the erroneous ‘aggressive posturing’ are not hurt and they make money on wagering.

The modern human equivalent of this kind of manipulation-leading-to-aggression is fake news. It is generated by those who stand to gain by its misapplication, whether it is money or power or prestige. The one immutable fact remains: the originator of the fake news is never at risk.

Fake news is anything but new. ‘If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it’ Most sources attribute this quote to Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister who orchestrated the disinformation leading up to the Holocaust against the Jews of Europe.

In World War II, Japanese emperor Hirohito and others (like warlord Tojo) wanted to ensure that the empire of Japan would never be successfully invaded. They flooded the Japanese civilians with propaganda about the barbaric behavior of American soldiers and the nearly religious imperative of resisting the Allied advance toward mainland Japan. They did not need to encourage their soldiers: all Japanese military were imbued with the ‘bushido’ code (also known as the Code of the Samurai) that taught, among other things, that it was shameful to be captured.

The Americans learned of this military ethic at the battles of Peleliu, Guadalcanal, and Iwo Jima. It was this warrior ethic that prompted American War planners to understand the enormous military death and casualty implications of a direct assault on the Japanese mainland.

An even greater shock, however, came with other battles (such as Okinawa and Saipan) when civilians committed mass suicide. The numbers will never be confirmed, but could have gone as high as 20,000. These deaths were directly linked to the fake news/propaganda that American soldiers would brutalize the civilians.

How can this be applied to our current domestic mindset? The most recent result of fake news is the totality of the confused message of the Women’s March in various cities. The people who were interviewed were universally, legitimately, afraid of the future but unable to clearly articulate a specific sinister program being promoted by the incoming administration. This is the basis of fake news and its consequence: the victims of fake news are left with bumper sticker indictments, their lack of supportive data covered up by the level of their passion. Just like the WWII Japanese civilians who committed suicide because of lies told to them about the US soldiers, these people are prepared to do more harm to themselves and their country than the incoming administration could perpetrate.

The Bible has a verse: My people perish for a want of understanding (this is my paraphrase. It is found in Proverbs 10:21 and Hosea 4:6) I am not happy that today’s America is how I learned what this verse means.

