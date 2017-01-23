“Docs for Morgan” Event Promotes Friendly Rivalry For Good Cause

Docs for Morgan will be held Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School, located at 2102 Grandin Road, SW, in Roanoke. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted at the door.?

The fundraiser supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

“Each year, the teams get more competitive, in a friendly way,” said Tracey Criss, a psychiatrist and assistant dean for clinical science years 3 and 4 at the medical school and organizer of the event. “It’s all for a good cause — to celebrate Morgan’s life and support her legacy.”

Harrington, who was a student at Virginia Tech, interned at the medical school the summer before her death. She is remembered for her kind heart, exuberant laugh, and can-do spirit.

Docs for Morgan was formed in 2012 by Carilion Clinic physicians who wanted to honor Morgan and support her parents, Daniel and Gil Harrington. Dan Harrington is vice dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. The event supports an annual scholarship that goes to deserving students at the school and honors Morgan’s passion for education.