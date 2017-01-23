DICK BAYNTON; Inauguration and Consequences – 2017

For those who watched on TV and for those who attended the Presidential inauguration, it was an inspiring series of events including the swearing in ceremony and the parade. Those of us who live and work and enjoy life in ‘The Old Dominion’ must be proud of the Cadets at both Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro (Est.1879) and our Virginia Military Institute in Lexington (est.1839) who marched in the 2017 inaugural parade.

The presidential inauguration is a special event of national (and world) importance because it represents the seating of the leader of the nation that has been considered the world’s bastion of liberty and freedom. Especially since WWII and the ‘Cold War’ that followed, the U.S. is considered the most formidable military force and the leading industrialized power on earth. Perhaps the most important virtue of our nation’s military power is that it is designed for defensive purposes, not to acquire territory belonging to others. From the standpoint of industrialization, it seems our national mission is to lead the world in the development and production of useful services and products that add value for users worldwide.

The election is now in the rearview mirror. Without evidence of vast fraud or malfeasance, President Trump is the winner of the voting lottery by virtue of winning the most votes of the Electoral College, a concept stated in Article 2, Section 1 of the Constitution. It is notable that the Constitution was ‘born’ in 1787 but was adopted on June 21, 1788 when New Hampshire, the ninth state to ratify the document (9 states = 2/3 majority of 13 states). The 538 electors were established when the District of Columbia was awarded 3 electors (the same number as allocated to the state with the smallest population, Wyoming) by the 23rd Amendment to the Constitution ratified by the states on March 29th, 1961. The count is as follows: Senate = 100, House = 435, D of C = 3 = 538 Electors. A majority is 270 electoral votes.

Because our great nation has a Constitution that states our freedoms, protections and rights as citizens, it is to be expected that people and groups speak out in favor of their perceptions of cultural, legal, religious and political beliefs. These people and groups write letters and articles, make speeches and create organizations that attempt to interest others in their point(s) of view. In our country this might be termed the ‘loyal opposition.’ We should not only tolerate such activity but we should encourage and cherish differences of opinion to make sure that all voices of dissent are heard.

The line should be drawn, however, when advocates of one set of political beliefs declares their opposition to existing legal rules by growing into a group that becomes a lawless mob of thugs wielding clubs, rocks, knives and firearms. Windows become smashed, cars overturned and burned and innocent bystanders become victims of violence. Violent reactions often expand into mass theft of groceries, electronic devices and a host of other products by vandals.

Here is a partial list of changes that have been voiced by the new administration; revoke and replace the current government healthcare program known as ‘The Affordable Care Act,’ rescind many of the regulations that were created by executive order that impair economic progress, replace the current tax code with new provisions that will be simpler and attract corporate capital ‘repatriation’ of at least $2 trillion, develop and employ solutions to the threats of Islamic terrorist groups, create more jobs, reduce crime and welfare rolls, adjust international trade pacts that require walking the fine line between isolationism and internationalism, rebuild our military, build ‘The Wall’ and reduce national debt.

This new presidential administration, like all others, has taken the reins of government to ostensibly improve conditions for all mankind with special emphasis on the citizens of this nation they will be leading for at least four years. The greatest achievement of all could easily be the transfer of government power from the ‘swamp’ of Washington, D.C. back to the people. It is you and I who own this great sovereign nation; those who have been elected, appointed and hired are our trustees, not our rulers.

