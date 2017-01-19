VA Tech Researchers Using Drones to Track Airborne Microbes Across the Globe?

The air you’re breathing is home to tiny microbes that ride currents like molecular trapeze artists and can swing on transparent air streams for thousands of miles.

That is the subject of an article published in Scientific American this week by two Virginia Tech researchers who are examining what is in the air and using drones to learn how airborne microbes travel across the globe.

“Many of the microorganisms we collect in the atmosphere are understudied or even new to science. We are only just beginning to appreciate the tremendous biodiversity of microorganisms in our atmosphere,” wrote David Schmale and Shane Ross.

Schmale is a professor of plant pathology, physiology, and weed science in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and an affliated researcher with the Fralin Life Science Institute. Ross is an associate professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics in the College of Engineering.

The team writes about how they have tracked the acrobatic pathways of those microbes by discovering how they contribute to plant disease and weather patterns, and travel through air and on water.

“Microbes in the atmosphere may be pathogens of plants, animals, and people. Some live in the clouds as invisible weather-makers, nucleating rain, hail, and even snow. Others are professional surfers, riding atmospheric waves in search of new homes in new locations,” the team wrote in the article. “Understanding how and when these plant pathogens are transported through the atmosphere to susceptible crops is a prerequisite for managing disease.”

The article is also a window into discoveries using drones to research pathogens.

“New tools and technology enable us to answer important questions about where these microbes are coming from, where they are going, and what they are doing in the atmosphere,” the team wrote.