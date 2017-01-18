Roanoke Chapter of “Ryan’s Case For Smiles” Provides Plenty of Them

A hospital experience can be terrifying and traumatic for a child. While others strive to find a cure for their illness, Ryan’s Case for Smiles help with the stress and emotional impact of their illness in the here and now. The whimsical pillowcases give children an emotional boost and remind them that they are not defined by their illness. The simple gift provides proven stress relievers including distraction, comfort and hope.

Ryan’s Case for Smiles It is a non-profit organization that was started ten years ago by Cindy Kerr. Her son, Ryan, had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. She began making pillowcases to brighten his hospital room and they put a smile on his face.

Cindy realized that there were many others in need of the same thing and started making pillowcases for children who were hospitalized. While Ryan is no longer with us physically, his legacy lives on in Ryan’s Case for Smiles. The organization has now grown to 115 chapters throughout the United States.

The group is one of the few volunteer organizations solely dedicated to helping sick children cope with life changing illnesses. The pillowcases always seem to work their magic and they can be a positive distraction. The simple reality is that they give the children something real and tangible to smile about. “With every stitch, every yard of fabric and every pillowcase we sew, we get one step closer to our goal of helping kids feel better to heal better,” said Faye Amos of the Alleghany Highlands Regional Chapter that includes Roanoke.

The Alleghany Highlands Regional Chapter started in February 2016 and delivered 1,814 pillowcases to Carilion’s Pediatric Hospital in 2016. Carilion has over 2,000 pediatric admissions per year, and the groups ultimate goal is to provide each and every child with a whimsical, fun pillowcase.

“What is the value of our work? Asked Amos. “We think it is priceless!”

The group is now looking for volunteers in the Roanoke Valley. This can be done in many different ways – by sewing a pillowcase, donating fabric, providing funding, attending one of our sewing events or simply spreading awareness about their mission.

Upcoming sewing events:

1) January 19th – Thursday – 1:30 – 4:30

Location – Raleigh Court Library’s Community Room

2112 Grandin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA

2) January 26th – Thursday – 10:00 – 1:00

Location: Quilting Essentials

405 Apperson Drive, Salem, VA

3) February 1st – Wednesday – 10:00 – 1:00

Location – Vinton Baptist Church’s Disciple Center

Corner of Maple and Lee Streets, Vinton, VA

4) February 16th – Thursday – 9:00 – 11:30

Location – ION Building Conference Room #6 (the old Ukrops location)

2331 Franklin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA

5) February 22nd – Wednesday – 10:00 – 1:00

Location – Quilting Essentials

405 Apperson Drive, Salem, VA

6) March 2nd – Thursday – 10:00 – 1:00

Location – Vinton Baptist Church’s Disciple Center

Corner of Maple and Lee Streets, Vinton, VA

7) March 16th – Thursday – 9:00 – 11:30

Location: ION Building Conference Room #6 (the old Ukrops location)

2331 Franklin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA

8) March 25th – Saturday – 10:00 – 3:00

OUR FIRST ALL DAY EVENT

Location – Church of the Transfiguration Social Hall

7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, VA

9) March 30th – Thursday – 10:00 – 1:00

Location – Quilting Essentials

405 Apperson Drive, Salem, VA

10) April 28th – Friday – Evening

Steel Drum Benefit Concert

Location – Church of the Transfiguration Social Hall

7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, VA Time TBA

Anyone interested in learning more about our chapter or Ryan’s Case for Smiles can contact Mary Jo Reed, Coordinator for the Alleghany Highlands Regional Chapter at 540-529-0444 or E-mail: mjreedri@aol.com. Or Faye Amos, Chapter member at 540-890-5390 or E-mail: bgamos@cox.net or visit www.caseforsmiles.org

Note: Since many of the children have low immunity while under treatment, we cannot deliver directly to the hospital. BUT, we currently have two drop off locations for the pillowcases. They can be taken to Quilting Essentials located on Apperson Drive in Salem or to Boones Country Store in Boones Mill. If they are not close to either of these locations, they can contact Mary Jo Reed to arrange pickup.