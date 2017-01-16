Research Hope For Mental Health in The Roanoke Valley

Depression can be debilitating, but there is lots of hope with your recent announcement of area universities and hospitals getting on board with research and grants in the Roanoke Valley. Research has come a long way with medication and counseling in treating depression. However, the new research on neurotransmitters and ultrasound affecting behavior change is exciting and hopeful to those of us who struggle on a daily basis with a mental illness.

As a mental health consumer, I have been on many medications for years. Depression has at times nearly crippled me. Thanks to wonderful doctors and counselors at our local Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare working together, I have come a long way. They stay up on the recent treatments and help many.

Lately, we have heard a lot about cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. This would be devastating to the progress we have made in helping consumers of mental health and other medical services. I would not be able to afford treatment which scares me. We must as a caring community continue to advocate to senators and area congressmen to keep public and private care flourishing.

Research is for all our community. Most of our community, I would guess, need some form of help in paying for treatment be it private or government. Let’s keep America strong in making progress in research and treatment possibilities.

Donna Willard

Roanoke