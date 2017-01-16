HAYDEN HOLLINGSWORTH: The Times They Are A-Changing

It’s been 53 years since Bob Dylan penned those words and the song became one of his early signatures. By his own admission he never considered his work literature and, indeed, a few eyes were raised when a Nobel Prize was awarded him in 2016. It’s worth our time to read the lyrics and listen to the voice that sounds prophetic.

On Friday of this week we will see the first day of a truly changing time. When Donald Trump takes the oath of office we will be entering uncharted waters and as Dylan said, “Then you better start swimming or you’ll sink like a stone, for the times they are a-changing.”

The real question, to which no one has an answer, is how will we swim in an ocean of uncertainty? The only one who seems to be truly sanguine about the whole matter is Trump himself. Many have the disquieting thought that his boundless ego has convinced him that he can overcome any obstacle. Those who understand the complexity of the presidency are exhibiting concern. I doubt that anyone has ascended to the oval office with less experience in what lies ahead than Trump.

One could write endlessly about the perplexing problems we may be facing but that would do little to prepare us for what is in the offing. It’s better that we spend our time dealing with the facts than fanning the flames of what might happen. That said, the facts are troubling.

Despite all the furor of the election, the Russian meddling, the Electoral College, and the commanding win for Hillary Clinton in the popular vote, Trump is the legitimately elected president. As such we are in the situation of being careful what you wish for because you may get it.

The senate confirmation hearings are proceeding apace. Even if some of the candidates are opposed to the policies of the departments they are supposed to lead, let’s give them the benefit of the doubt. They are all unusually intelligent people who have made a public record of which they can be justifiably proud. Many of them are the veterans of hard fought issues within their field of expertise and have triumphed. That should be reassuring. The real test will be can they stand up for the good of the nation in the face of the well-practiced phrase from the president: “You’re fired!” We certainly hope so.

The functioning of the cabinet can be quite varied. There are presidents who have navigated a very diverse group through treacherous waters. Doris Kearns Goodwin’s book Teams of Rivals chronicled Lincoln’s successful use of men with opposing opinions to achieve a common goal.

On the other hand, poor John Adams’ presidency was ruined by the undercutting politics of Thomas Jefferson. Can these currently nominated men and women find the solidarity to stabilize the government? Can a President Trump lengthen his attention span to truly listen to those who know infinitely more about a particular situation than he does? Let’s hope so.

On a less optimistic note, will the cabinet be excluded from policy decisions and such power ceded to a kitchen cabinet comprised of family members and polarized political operatives? Will Trump Tower become the new incarnation of Camp David, paralyzing midtown Manhattan whenever the president is in residence? Let’s hope not. Can the conflict of interest problems which are unprecedented be solved or will personal interests overrule accepted ethical practices? Who knows?

We have faced many crises in our 240 history and have survived them. It is not reassuring that no previous democracy has survived longer. It is up to each of us to see that, no matter what, we will continue to believe in a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Among many other things, Abraham Lincoln got that right.

Hayden Hollingsworth