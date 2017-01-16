Governor’s School’s Student Project Forum: “Student Scientists in Action”

On Saturday, January 28th, 264 gifted and talented students from across the Roanoke Valley will participate in Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology’s annual Student Project Forum.

The science fair competition will represent several scientific disciplines, such as biochemistry, computer and mathematics, medicine and health, physics, and engineering. This year’s project titles include:

* The Effect of Different Amounts of Carbon Dioxide on a Contained Aeroponics System

* The Use of a 3D-Printed Robotic Hand to Communicate Sign Language

* The Effect of Vitamin D Milk as a Natural Mouth Rinse on Streptococcus mutans

* Moving a Robot with Electroencephalographical Technology

* Determining the Effect of Connexin-43 Mutations on Intercellular Communication

A diverse and accomplished panel of over 60 judges will evaluate the projects and determine scores based on strength of presentation, comprehension of subject matter, and depth of research. Cash prizes will be awarded to outstanding participants, and the top-placing students will have the opportunity to advance to a variety of local, regional, state, and international science fair competitions.

Over 100 Governor’s School parents, local businesses, and community supporters have donated gift cards, gift certificates, and cash for Project Forum’s Gift Card Silent Auction and the school’s Annual Appeal.

Public viewing of the student research projects will be from 1:30 – 3:00 PM in the Patrick Henry High School cafeteria in Roanoke. The awards presentation will follow at 3:30 PM in the Patrick Henry High School auditorium. Gift Card Silent Auction live bidding will take place from 12:45-3:00 PM in the school library.

All events are free and open to the public.