Roanoke On The Rise . . .

it’s not just the low sun and rocket appearing ready to rise in this remarkable picture by Terry Aldhizer but the city below, as well. Website Goodcall.com has crunched the numbers and has named Roanoke the Best City for New College Graduates with bachelor’s degrees in 2017.

Delegate Chris Head (R-Botetourt County) says the Roanoke Valley as a whole has worked hard to get past the image of just being a great retirement community. “That really is the message. What we’re doing is the right stuff. The directions that we’re moving in are the right directions. It’s yielding the results that we’re hoping to yield,” says Head.

GoodCall.com looked at factors like affordability, relative salary, entry-level jobs available and local amenities when ranking cities across the country.

– Gene Marrano