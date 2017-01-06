Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Promotes Five

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department held a Promotion Ceremony on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 4 p.m. to promote five personnel to officer ranks.

Members of the Roanoke County Administration, Chief Stephen G. Simon, department personnel, and family members were in attendance to witness and participate in the official pinning of one battalion chief, two captains and two lieutenants. The officers then recited the Department’s officer oath.

Don Altice came to work for the Department in 1999 as a part-time Paramedic-Firefighter. In 2009 he was promoted to rank of Lieutenant and then to Captain in 2012. Don is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Officers Academy and is a founding member of the Roanoke Valley Firefighters Foundation (RVFF). Don lives in Vinton with his wife Denise and their two daughters: Grace, 12 and Natalie, 9. Don is being promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief of Emergency Medical Services.

Christopher Dean was hired in 1998 as a Paramedic-Firefighter. In 2009, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Chris has been assigned to the Vinton, Cave Spring, Hollins, Back Creek and Masons Cove stations. He also teaches disaster preparedness classes to our citizens. Chris lives in Roanoke City with his wife Jackie and three teenage children—Nikki, Adam, and Travis. Chris is being promoted to the rank of Captain and will be assigned to the Fort Lewis Station.

Brandon King came to work for the Department in 2001 as a Firefighter-EMT. Within two years, he upgraded to a Paramedic level and in 2010 was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Brandon is a 2013 graduate of the Virginia Fire Officers Academy. He lives in South Roanoke County with his wife Amy and two young daughters, Katelynn and Abigail. Brandon is being promoted to the rank of Captain and will be assigned to the Cave Spring Fire Station, where he served as a volunteer for nearly a decade prior to 2001.

Robert Mauck volunteered with the Mount Pleasant Fire Company and Rescue Squad until 2008 when he was hired as a career Firefighter-EMT. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Virginia Tech. In 2011, Robert upgraded to an EMT-Intermediate. He has been assigned to the North County, Hollins, Clearbrook, Fort Lewis, and Masons Cove stations. Robert lives in the Mount Pleasant area of Roanoke County with his wife Elizabeth and dog Zoey. Robert is being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will serve in the Fire Marshal’s Office as a Deputy Fire Marshal.

Drew Willis came to the Department in 2007 from Memphis, Tennessee. He was hired as a Firefighter-EMT and within four years upgraded to EMT-Intermediate status He received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee. Drew has served at the Hollins, Clearbrook, Bent Mountain, Fort Lewis, and Back Creek stations. Drew lives in Bedford County with his wife Jessica and one-year-old daughter Leah. Drew is being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will be assigned to the Hollins Station.