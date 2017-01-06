Additional Non-Stop Air Service to New York City Announced

The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission has announced that American Airlines will add a second non?stop daily departure to New York City’s La Guardia airport from the Roanoke?Blacksburg Regional airport effective January 9, 2017.

The additional flight will increase service to twice daily Monday – Friday and once daily on

Saturday and Sunday. American has scheduled the new arrival into Roanoke at 9:43 a.m. which will then depart for La Guardia at 10:30 a.m. Airport officials believe is more convenient for both business and leisure travelers. The 2:15 p.m. flight to LaGuardia will also continue daily.

According to Timothy Bradshaw, AAE, Executive Director of the Roanoke Regional Airport

Commission, this additional daily direct service by American offers several advantages,

including convenient arrival and departure times, and more connection options for business

passengers heading to the northeast. Also, LaGuardia is the closest airport to Manhattan which allows easy access to the city for business and leisure travelers.

“This is an important development for area businesses as New York is the nation’s financial

center,” adds Bradshaw. “The region has been utilizing the existing service on American for the last two years and as it has become more popular with travelers. The airline has added this additional flight to accommodate the increased demand.”

The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission will prepare a small celebration for the passengers of this inaugural flight on January 9 in the American Airlines gate area at 9:00 a.m.

The Roanoke?Blacksburg Regional Airport is the primary airport for Virginia’s Blue Ridge. ROA serves over 600,000 passengers per year via four airlines with nonstop service to eight hub cities. To learn more, please visit www.flyroa.com.