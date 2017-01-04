Ben Gellman-Chomsky Named Next Voice of Salem Red Sox

The Salem Red Sox, Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced the hiring of Ben Gellman-Chomsky as their new Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations on Wednesday.

Team president and general manager Ryan Shelton noted Gellman-Chomsky’s broadcast talent, media relations experience and versatile skillset as critical points that made him the clear choice for the Salem front office.

“We are exceedingly pleased to have found Ben and to bring him HOME to the Red Sox.” Shelton said. “In the short time we’ve known each other, Ben feels like a part of the family. I am confident our fanbase will welcome him just as we have.”

Gellman-Chomsky will bring live coverage of all 140 Salem Red Sox games to fans on SalemSox.com. He will oversee the media relations department and production of game notes and program stories, administer the operation of the press box at LewisGale Field, and contribute in social media and website maintenance.

With five years of escalating media relations and broadcast duties, Gellman- Chomsky adds an experienced and tested voice to the Salem front office. His background includes extensive writing and editing, running media relations departments for multiple teams, website and social media management, ticket sales, and many years of on-air work at both the professional and collegiate levels.

“I’ve admired the fantastic work of the Salem front office for many years,” Gellman-Chomsky said. “I’m honored to join a terrific group of people, and to work for the organization that I’ve rooted for my whole life in the Boston Red Sox. I can’t wait to meet the Salem fans in person and open the 2017 season.”

Most recently, Gellman-Chomsky worked for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (double-A – Toronto) in 2015 and 2016 as a broadcaster, ticket sales account executive and media relations coordinator. He was the lead voice for the Fisher Cats on the road, and filled in on various duties at home games.

Previously, Gellman-Chomsky served as the lead broadcaster and media relations officer for the Clearwater Threshers (high-A – Philadelphia) in 2013, the broadcaster and media relations contact for the Hudson Valley Renegades (short-season – Tampa Bay) in2012 and the broadcast assistant for the Hickory Crawdads (low-A – Texas) in 2011.

The Salem Red Sox open 2017 at LewisGale Field on Thursday, April 6 against the Down East Wood Ducks, who make their Carolina League debut. Flex plans and season ticket packages are available at the LewisGale Field box office, by phone at (540) 389-3333, and online at SalemSox.com.