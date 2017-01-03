January Kicks Off Year of Celebratory Events at Roanoke College

Roanoke College kicks off 2017 in celebratory fashion, with plans to commemorate two major events throughout the year – the College’s 175th anniversary and the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation.

Many public events, from guest lectures to musical performances, held during the 2017 academic year are tied to the College’s anniversary or to the Reformation.

See below these and others events scheduled at Roanoke during the month of January.

The “Martin Luther” in Martin Luther King, Jr.: Dr. Richard Lischer

Thursday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m., Colket Center Wortmann Ballroom / (Reformation + 175 anniversary event)

Dr. Richard Lischer, who is the James T. and Alice Mead Cleland professor emeritus of preaching at Duke Divinity School, will interpret the thought and practice of Martin Luther King as the fruit of his ministry as a Baptist preacher. He will relate that ministry back to the Reformation legacy of Martin Luther. Panelists will be Roanoke professors – Dr. Erica Cooper, Dr. Paul Hanstedt and Dr. Ned Wisnefske – and Juliette Lowery. The moderator is Dr. Paul Hinlicky, who is Tise Professor in Lutheran Studies at Roanoke. The event is sponsored by the Donald L. Jordan Endowment for the Humanities.

Performing Arts Series: American Shakespeare Center, “The Two Gentlemen of Verona”

Thursday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m., Olin Theater / Tickets: $12 Adults/$8 senior citizens and non-RC students

“The Two Gentlemen of Verona” is one of William Shakespeare’s great comedy stories. The plot centers around best friends, Valentine and Proteus, who travel to Milan and learn about the world of courtship. But their love for the same woman comes between them.

(Reformation event)

Kandinsky Trio – A Martin Luther Year Celebration Concert: Bach and Leibniz

Saturday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m., Olin Theater / Tickets: $20 Adults/$12 senior citizens and non-RC students

The concert is part of the Martin Luther year celebration, and it will highlight the musicological and philosophical connections between Johann Sebastian Bach and Gottfried Leibniz. Roanoke College professors, Dr. Brent Adkins and Dr. Gordon Marsh, will weave words, sounds, and images into performances by the Kandinsky Trio and guest artist, Brian Thorsett. The event is sponsored by the Donald L. Jordan Endowment.

Biennial Juried Exhibition 2017

Friday, Jan. 27–Sunday, Feb. 26 / Olin and Smoyer Galleries

Opening Reception: Friday, Jan. 27: 6-8 p.m. Olin Gallery / 6:30 p.m. – Lecture by Joanne Cassullo, juror

Roanoke College hosts its biennial juried exhibition, which will showcase the following artists’ work:

Fumi Amano, Helen Ardan, Debbie Berger, Deliece Blanchard, Michael Borowski, Lawrence Bowden, Betty Hancock Bright, Whitney C. Brock, Charlie Brouwer, Rick Carliss, Jennifer Carpenter, Paul Carper, Karen Carter, Linda Correll, Eric Cowan, Barbara Crawford, Carolyn Deck, Pam DiRamio, Ed Dolinger, Renae Dower, David Eakin, Cavan Fleming, Michele Fletcher, J. Gail Geer, James Glass, Reni Gower, Ellison Heil, J.M. Henry, Amy Herzel, Sidra Kaluszka, L.S. King, Sophie MacMillan, Ana Morales, Amy Nichols, Simone Paterson, Jerry Partrick, David Reep, Nicole Ross, Robert Schultz, Elise Schweitzer, Gay Tucker, Megan Ward, David Wooden

Jurors:

Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo is president and director of The Dorothea L. Leonhardt Foundation, Inc. She also serves on the boards of the Whitney Museum of American Art, Creative Time in New York City, the Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, the Program Advisory Committee of the Nasher Sculpture Center, in Dallas, and Roanoke College.

Beth Rudin DeWoody is president of The Rudin Family Foundations. She serves on the boards of the Whitney Museum of American Art, Creative Time, The New School, Design Museum Holon Israel, and she is on the advisory board at The Glass House in Connecticut and the board of overseers at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

View complete biographies of each biennial juror at www.roanoke.edu/olingallery.

Off-Broadway, On Campus: Roanoke College Choir, Oriana Singers and guest Jane Powell

Saturday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., Olin Theater / Tickets: $20

The Roanoke College Choir and Oriana Singers will join special guest, Jane Powell, legendary singer, dancer and actress, for an evening of hits from the world of pop and Broadway. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the American Cancer Society.

All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Tickets available at www.roanoke.edu/events or by calling 540-375-2333.