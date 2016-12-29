Writers Sought for Public Art Project

The City of Roanoke Arts Commission, Ride Solutions, and the Greater Roanoke Transit Authority are partnering to once again present Art by Bus, a unique public art project, in spring 2017.

As part of the project, a writer or writers will be issued a one-month bus pass and paid an honorarium of up to $1,000 to create a unique work of literature while riding different bus routes.

The work may be any genre including short stories, poetry, essays, plays, etc. The work may also be multimedia and include art, music, or photography. The work will be published on the participating organizations’ websites and in other venues as possible. If appropriate, an exhibition of the work will be displayed at a prominent downtown location.

Individuals or groups may submit an application by submitting an entry form, a writing sample, resume and references. A selection panel made up of representatives from the sponsoring organizations and community members will review the applications and select the writer or writers from the applicants. The panel seeks to have content that is original, family friendly, creative, and constructive.

Applications can be downloaded at roanokeva.gov/artsandculture. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2017.

Also in the spring, up to four Valley Metro buses will display artwork selected from the City of Roanoke’s Regional Public Art Collection during the months of March and April.

The goals of the project are to publicize the many works of regional art in the city collection and draw attention to the important role public transportation plays in connecting our neighborhoods and communities. In addition to encouraging ridership, Valley Metro will help bring these works of arts into all of Roanoke’s neighborhoods

Art by Bus is part of a larger promotion by Ride Solutions throughout March and April, which will include other activities such as live musical performances, sculpture, activities at the bus stops, partnerships with local schools, and more. Art by Bus will partner with transit agencies throughout the RIDE Solutions service area of Central and Southwest Virginia.

For more information, contact Roanoke Arts and Culture Coordinator, Susan Jennings, at 853-5652 or susan.jennings@Roanokeva.gov.