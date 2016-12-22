Fiddler, Singer, and Stepdancer April Verch in Roanoke, VA on Feb 2nd

Acclaimed Performer to Play at The Spot on Kirk in Roanoke Feburary 2nd at 7:30 PM

Fiddler, singer, and stepdancer April Verch has never been content to stand still. One of the most esteemed fiddlers of her generation, Verch has been immersed in a deeply explorative musical journey since the age of three, with new chapters unfolding each step of the way. On February 17, 2017, Verch will release The April Verch Anthology (Slab Town Records), an 18-track collection celebrating her life’s work.

The April Verch Anthology offers an enchanting mix of regional Canadian, American old-time, bluegrass, country and Americana tracks, including songs dear to April as well as a healthy dose of fan favorites.

In addition to featuring tracks spanning Verch’s 1998-2015 recordings, the collection includes two newly recorded, never-before-released tracks. While Verch’s silver-voiced singing, virtuosic stepdancing and fiddling remain front and center, the record also features the talents of legendary bluegrass greats Mac Wiseman and Bobby Hicks, Newgrass pioneer Sam Bush, old-time master Dirk Powell, and Travis Book of Infamous Stringdusters, among others.

The April Verch Anthology is not only a testament to Verch’s musical versatility, but also illustrates her deep understanding of traditional music and songcraft from the broad North American tradition. There are exuberant fiddle reels, contemplative Canadiana originals, old-time tunes rife with clawhammer banjo, and the list goes on. The result is a collection that feels deeply personal, exploratory, and celebratory, much like Verch’s career itself.

Verch says, “As I reflected on the releases that had come before, I realized that those albums and tracks represented snapshots of my life, past and present, and that together they make a mosaic of glimpses into the full picture of who I am. That’s when I decided that an anthology would be the perfect way to celebrate it all.”

Verch began her full-time touring career in 2000, and has since performed at elite festivals and performing arts centers worldwide. One might suspect a performer with as many talents as Verch would pause to take a breath, or need to somewhat compartmentalize her skills during a live performance.

But on stage, Verch is almost superhuman, flawlessly intertwining and overlapping different performative elements. She stepdances while fiddling. She sings while stepdancing. Sometimes she sings, steps and fiddles all at once, with apparent ease and precision. Verch is – as they say – a triple threat in performance, her live show a beautiful companion to her music: versatile, robust, and masterfully executed.

With eleven albums and years of touring under her belt, Verch has moved from upstart prodigy to mature and reflective songwriter, interpreter, and storyteller. The April Verch Anthology is a stunning collection of this lifetime of songs and experiences. The story is in these tracks, and together they bring joy, enlightenment, and proof of just how relevant an old tune can be.