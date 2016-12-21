Westlake Golf Course Announces Winner of Swing 50 Golf Promotion

The Westlake Golf Course (a Willard company) ha announced that Dr. Ken Thelan is the winner of the Swing 50 promotion in honor of the 50th anniversary of Smith Mountain Lake. Golfers were invited to play at least 50 rounds of golf at The Westlake between June 1 and November 30th, 2016.

Dr. Ken Thelan was among 20 other golfers to play 50 rounds or more during the promotion time frame and was selected at random to win a commemorative Burton Staff Bag and a set of Titleist AP1 or AP2 irons.

The Westlake is the premier public golf course in Smith Mountain lake, just a short distance from Roanoke and Lynchburg. Golfers have the pleasure of playing on Zeon Zoysia fairways with beautiful scenery and get to enjoy our full service kitchen and bar. Amenities also include a large banquet hall for business meetings, social events and weddings.

“We are thrilled to be able to take part in and contribute to the 50th Anniversary of Smith Mountain Lake,” commented Ronald L. Willard II, Vice President of The Willard Companies.

Sue Hegg of The Water’s Edge Country Club and Edgar Cliborne of The Waterfront Country Club were also selected as winners as both clubs were invited to participate in the promotion.