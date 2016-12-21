 VMT Announces 2017 611 Excursion Schedule

The Virginia Museum of Transportation (VMT) has announced that the Norfolk & Western Class J 611 steam passenger locomotive will return to the mainline in 2017 with an exciting schedule of public excursions.

The sleek and powerful Class J steam passenger locomotives, designed and built in Roanoke by the Norfolk & Western Railway, widely were hailed as the finest steam passenger locomotives in the world. Today, the 611 is the only Class J still in existence and is owned by the VMT. It was restored in 2014-2015 through a worldwide fundraising effort by the VMT.

“A ride behind the 611 is a bucket list dream come true for everyone who remembers the golden age of steam, or who has been lucky enough to learn her story,” said Beverly T. Fitzpatrick, Jr., VMT executive director. “611 is the star of the Museum’s collection and a traveling ambassador for the remarkable rail heritage of Norfolk Southern.”

In January, 611 will undergo maintenance in preparation for its annual Federal Railway Administration inspection. Following that work, public excursions behind 611 on the Norfolk Southern system will begin. A variety of seating options, including coach, parlor class, and dome cars are planned for each excursion.

611’s EXCURSION SCHEDULE

On April 22 and 23, full-day trips will depart Greensboro, N.C., to Roanoke, Va., and return to Greensboro. The 611 will depart from Lynchburg, Va. for full-day excursions on May 6 and 7 to Petersburg Va. and return. And on May 27, 28 and 29, the 611 will pull a total of six half-day trips. Morning excursions will run from Roanoke to Lynchburg and back via the Blue Ridge grade. Afternoon trips will run from Roanoke to Walton and return via the Christiansburg grade. The morning and afternoon trips are separate excursions.

2017 Public Excursion Schedule:

April 22, 2017 – The Roanoker, Greensboro, N.C. to Roanoke, Va.

April 23, 2017 – The Roanoker, Greensboro, N.C. to Roanoke, Va.

May 6, 2017 – The Cavalier, Lynchburg, Va., to Petersburg, Va.

May 7, 2017 – TheCavalier, Lynchburg, Va., to Petersburg, Va.

May 27, 2017 – The Powhatan Arrow, Roanoke, Va., to Lynchburg, Va.

May 27, 2017 – The Pocahontas, Roanoke, Va., to Walton (Radford), Va.

May 28, 2017 – The Powhatan Arrow, Roanoke, Va., to Lynchburg, Va.

May 28, 2017 – The Pocahontas, Roanoke, Va., to Walton (Radford), Va.

May 29, 2017 – The Powhatan Arrow, Roanoke, Va., to Lynchburg, Va.

May 29, 2017 – The Pocahontas, Roanoke, Va., to Walton (Radford), Va.

“We are so grateful to Norfolk Southern Corporation for allowing the Class J 611 to run during 2017,” said Fitzpatrick. “We are also thankful to many partners including the North Carolina Transportation Museum, the Roanoke Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, the Norfolk & Western Historical Society, and the many donors who are helping us bring back the wonder for 611’s passengers and fans of all ages.”

Ticket sale dates will be announced in early January. For excursion information and to sign up for email notifications, visit www.FireUp611.org.