Star City Playhouse Making Move To Vinton

The Star City Playhouse, a small community theater, has selected the Town of Vinton has their new home and recently reached an agreement to lease a former church and onetime local furniture store at 107 South Pollard Street in Downtown Vinton.

Owned and operated by Mr. Marlow Ferguson and Karon Semones Ferguson, the Star City Playhouse has been in existence under its current name since 2005, although got its start in 1994 when the group opened in Elizabeth, New Jersey and operated as the Elizabeth Playhouse before relocating the theater to be closer to family in Roanoke.

The owners have over 50 years of combined experience working in and around theater on Broadway in New York and maintain an impressive array of costumes and extensive set pieces that have been donated over the years through Marlow’s contacts from New York. Marlow, who acts occasionally, serves mainly as the Artistic Director, while Karon serves as the Producer. Marlow and Karon have access to an active pool of about 45 actors, although they will continue to hold open casting calls for each production.

The playhouse expects to have a Shakespearian poetry reading on Valentine’s Day in February and their first production is being planned for March.

The theater will be listed as a “60-seat” house, although can accommodate up to 90 patrons for its performances. Ticket prices average $8-10 and can only be bought at the door. Plays will run two to three weeks on average and will be held on Fridays at 7 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm and each show is typically around 2 hours.

For more information on the Star City Playhouse, please contact Marlow or Karon at 540-366-1446, email at tortu2@cox.net and www.facebook.com/Star-City-Playhouse-227780016878/